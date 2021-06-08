Allen County Court of Appeals building back open to the public with new security feature

With COVID restrictions eased, many business and government offices are transitioning back to daily in-person operations.
The Allen County Court of Appeals building houses several offices including the commissioners. They will now hold their Thursday agenda meeting in the downstairs conference room to provide enough space for the public to once again attend. Another change will be how to gain entrance into the building. While open to the public, the building will now be secured with a ring-in entrance monitor.
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan explains, “It was once just an open door and people walked in and showed up. Now we know we have to let them in. So, it is that next step of security. It brings a little more comfortability for the elected officials and our staff.”
The additional offices using the new security entrance are the 3rd District Court of Appeals, the Allen County Prosecutor, and the Coroner's offices.