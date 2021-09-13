Allen County Dog Warden's Office working on new parking lot

Big changes are coming to the Allen County Dog Warden's Office this fall.
Over the last few years, the dog warden's office has been saving up money to renovate its parking lot. Crews will be expanding parts of the lot and eventually pouring concrete. Currently, the blacktop from the old lot has been dug up, and you can still do business at the office while work is being done.
"We are going to be open during the renovation, even if we have to do curbside service, we’re going to be open," said Julie Shellhammer, Allen County Dog Warden. "Right now, they can pull into the parking lot, they can still use the front door, everything is still good. I just want to let people know to be careful with their steps out here."
The project is expected to be finished by the end of November.