The Allen County Family and Children First Council is back in person after 18-months of virtual meetings.
The council never missed a beat when it came to helping families find the services they needed during the pandemic. It is made up of dozens of agencies and organizations to better provide for their clients. The council is applying for funding from the American Rescue Act that would grant just over 93-thousand dollars over a two-year period for early childhood intervention.
Director of Early Intervention Rachael Staley explains what they provide, “We work with children birth to age 3 if there’s an identified need or delay or disability. Where that child has a need for maybe speech therapy. Maybe their communication skills are delayed. Gross motor skills if they’re not walking yet or not talking. Any of those we are going to identify, and we’re going to serve and get that child back up to meeting those developmental milestones.”
Like many other agencies they don’t have timetable on when the money is coming but Staley says they should be able to use some it for technology initiatives to better serve the children of Allen County.