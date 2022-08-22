Festivities continued in Allen County with the fair hosting youth day activities.

All day on Monday, kids were treated to a wide variety of fun. Activities included COSI-on-the-road performing science experiments and the Kiddie Tractor Pull hosted by the Ohio Buckeye State Pedal Pullers with 35 kids participating. For those seeking a thrill, amusement rides were discounted today for kids at a rate of $17 versus the regular $30 fee. Each year, the fair provides an opportunity for the younger crowd to come together, and fair officials say they strive to promote youth development.

