Allen County Fair likely to be put on, but without Brad Paisley concert

Leaders of the Allen County Fair have a lot of positivity about putting on a fair this year but surely expect some changes.
For starters, it is unlikely the concert this year featuring Brad Paisley, will be put on. They are waiting to hear back from Paisley's camp to see if it will be postponed until next year or canceled. The board had a conference call with Poor Jack Amusements, the company providing rides and games and they are confident they will be at the fair this year. Fairgoers will also notice a modified grandstand event schedule, but most events will go on. What comes next is submitting a plan to the public health department on how to conduct a safe fair.
"I think in the whole big picture of it, junior fair (has) always been planned to be here," said Bob Fricke, fair manager. "It's just can we put everything else together for a full modified fair. And right now I am just confident that with what are board has done last night and talking to different vendors, we're going to have that modified fair. With our junior fair, with our rides and with our fair food and different entertainment."
In a previous meeting, the fair board decided to not renew Fricke's contract after this year. Fricke did not want to comment at this time.