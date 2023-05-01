LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Fair board is getting ready to move forward with half a million dollars in investments to the fairgrounds. That includes a new sheep and goat show arena, that is being funded by the State of Ohio, the Allen County Commissioners, and Mercy Health. They are also building a new maintenance building, putting in a security system at the fairgrounds. Plus, putting in air conditioning in the Merchants Building and replacing all the entrance gates at the fairgrounds. While the Allen County Fair is the fairground’s biggest attraction, it has more than 500 thousand visitors each year and these improvements will help the facility year-round.
“365 days a year, our fairgrounds is a rentable location that brings a tourism factor, and tourism dollars to the greater Lima community,” says Troy Elwer, Promotion and Operations Manager for the Allen County Fairgrounds. “So we certainly like to make sure our buildings, grounds and facilities are always more than up to par so they are not only safe for people to enjoy, but also just have a nice esthetically pleasing rentable space for promoters to use throughout the year.”
Some of the improvements will be finished before the fair starts on August 18th, but the construction of the new buildings will not start until after this year’s fair wraps up.
Media release from Allen County Fair Board 5/1/23
ALLEN COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS MAKING SIGNFICANT UPGRADES
Lima, OH - Work of all types has started at the Allen County Fair as the Allen County Agricultural Society Senior Fair Board has decided to invest more than $500,000 in funds to address construction projects including the following:
- Building a new sheep and goat show arena sponsored in part by the State of Ohio, Mercy Health and the Allen County Commissioners (supporting this project in respect to the partnership the Agricultural Society has with the commissioners, who are the owners of the property)
- Building a new maintenance building
- Purchase and installation of a security camera system for the grounds
- Completing phase two of the Plaza Stage sponsored by Nutrien Lima and Nutrien Ag Solutions
- New digital Kewpee Winners Board sponsored by Kewpee Hamburger
- Installing air conditioning in the Merchants building
- Replacing all the fair entrance gates
- Improving entry to the grandstands
- Installing new glass doors in buildings on the north end of the fairgrounds
- Various structural painting projects
This year’s fair will run from August 18th to the 26th. While some projects will be complete this year, others will require construction through next year in preparation for the 2024 fair.
“We are grateful for the support of our loyal sponsors and the senior fair board. The work being done to improve our fairgrounds will not only benefit our youth and community but will also enable us to use our fairgrounds for more events throughout the year. This will ultimately bring more people to our area which affects tourism dollars for Lima and the surrounding area,” said Allen County Fair Promotions and Operations Manager, Troy Elwer.
Board President, Brian Langhals shared, “In the coming days and weeks, the fair will undergo several projects that we believe will make the fair a better experience for everyone. Our staff and board of directors are committed to ensuring that the fair’s building and grounds are well maintained, as well as addressing visitor safety through improved entrance and exit gates and a camera system throughout the grounds.
The Allen County Fairgrounds is one of the finest fair facilities in the state and is run by a full-time staff who manages a year-round event schedule. Through off-season rental of the grounds and buildings, the fairgrounds hosts the Ohio National Championship Motorcycle races, Max’s Trader Days and Water Dog Races and Rebel Run Car Show, in addition to a variety of craft shows, swap meets, gun shows, flea markets, concerts and horse shows. The Allen County Fairgrounds sees more than 500,000 visitors annually.