The Allen County Museum and Historical Society look at the past and towards the future, during their annual meeting. This was the 114th annual meeting for the historical society. While things started to return back to somewhat normal, like bringing back the Christmas Tree Festival in person in 2021. The pandemic did continue to force them to adapt and adjust some of the program and exhibits they were working on. Now they are offering more online content for people to check out, because of the inventiveness of the museum staff.
“It has really helped us think differently,” says Amy Craft Allen County Museum Director. “The staff has been spectacular with really thinking outside the box and really trying to meet those goals and meet those challenges.”
And for 2022, the museum is looking at installing a couple big exhibits thanks to some grant money and showcasing what they have to offer to thecommunity.
“How can we reach out more into the community, offer more activities,” adds Craft. “Part of that, we are really hoping will be through our ‘Friends of the Museum.” Which were are going to hold a meeting next month with them to try and generate some ideas and understand some of the things they think we can put together and utilize them as potential people to help us do it.”
Also during the meeting, Nutrien donated an Ohio State flag to the Allen County Historical Society that flown over the state capital. It was signed by the current Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman both from Lima.
