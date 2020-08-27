As the Allen County Fair nears its end, Junior Fair exhibitors readied their livestock to be auctioned off.
This year, the fair board decided to hold the auction a little differently. Normally, money is received based on the weight of the animal. This year was a “premium” auction, to give exhibitors a chance to earn some extra cash for their hard work.
14-year-old Rilynn Jones won two awards with her pig, Secretariat. They include Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog and Reserve Overall for Junior Showmanship.
She says, “It makes me pretty happy, because all year round I’ve been working on pigs and training them up to this point to finish my success.”
Her pig ended up auctioning off for $3,900. The money exhibitors earn from their livestock can make a huge impact on their future.
For Rilynn, she explains, “Usually I put it into my bank to save for college and my car, for when I get a car.”
To help exhibitors even after the auction ends, you can call the Junior Fair office at 419-879-9108 to do an add-on by noon on Monday, August 31st.