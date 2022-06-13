Allen County Juvenile Court to add prevention programs at new "ACCESS" center

The Allen County Juvenile Court has provided probation, diversion, and intervention programs for years and is now adding prevention programs to that list.

They are creating the “ACCESS” center which is the Allen County Community Engagement Specialized Services center. The Family and Children First Council hearing more about the program that will be an umbrella for all the services the court and other agencies offer youth and their families. The hope of the “ACCESS” center is to be an option for families to use for an unruly, problematic child before calling 9-1-1.

Juvenile and Probate Court Administrator Berlin Carrol says, “Where families will be able to walk in and meet with an intervention specialist or a behavioral navigator. In the hopes they get linked or referred to the appropriate community-based service to help them avoid having any additional problems or coming into formal contact with the juvenile court.”

Carroll says it will also work to slow down the progression for those already in the system. The new site will be located at 528 West Market Street.

