Allen County Land Bank makes request for money for home improvement program

The Allen County Land Bank proposed a new program to help with home repairs for certain residents that live in the City of Lima and maybe other areas too.
Representatives of the Land Bank met with the Allen County Commissioners to talk about their proposal. They are requesting half a million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act fund for the program. The federal government identified residential areas in parts of Lima where the coronavirus had a more financial impact and said the ARPA funds could qualify to help with roof repairs, plumbing work, and new windows.
“These are things that would improve, not only, the quality of life for folks but also the neighborhood area,” says Rachael Gilroy, the Allen County Auditor. “So, the Land Bank wants to expand beyond the demolition that we are known for but more the revitalization of the neighborhoods. So we are hoping that the county would allow us to use some ARPA money and hopefully the city when we speak with them will allow some matching money that we could really make a difference in the city and also the county as well.”
The commissioners are still trying to finalize where their nearly $20 million in one-time federal funds will go. The land bank’s proposal will be turned over to the lawyers working with the county to determine if the projects meet the qualifications for the American Rescue Plan Funds.
“We feel it is something that is necessary to help the community for the betterment,” adds Brian Winegardner, Allen County Commissioner. “We will submit that as well, and figure out where we want to be with the dollar amount.”
The Allen County Land Bank recently was awarded half a million dollars from the state for commercial property demolition so the land can be repurposed for economic development. The money could help tear down around six commercial properties like the one at 138 E. Wayne Street. The county is interested in that property for future parking and possible structure for the veterans.
