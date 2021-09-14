It is the place to go to learn all about Allen County and they are always looking for people to share their knowledge of history.
The Allen County Museum is known for their award-winning programming and a big part of that is thanks to volunteers. Their docent enrichment week is underway where new and veteran volunteers are in the museum for orientation. The volunteers are learning how to lead school and adult tours, assist in the Children’s Discovery Center and how to assist visitors during regular hours. Current volunteers say being a docent is rewarding.
Jeanne Ray has this to say about being a docent, “I became a docent because I’m a history nut and I’m a widow. So, I wanted something to volunteer, and I have come to the museum since I was 10 years old. So, this was my first place, it’s a wonderful place to visit and it’s a wonderful place to be.”
If you would like to volunteer as a docent at the museum, call 419-222-9426. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 pm to 5 pm and Saturdays from 1 pm to 4 pm. You can learn more about their programming online at allencountymuseum.org.