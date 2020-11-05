The annual Christmas Tree Festival at the Allen County Museum has gone virtual due to concerns of the COVID-19 virus and they are looking to the community to help kick-off the holiday season on the web.
They are looking for photos of Christmas trees to make an on-line exhibit. Only 125 pictures will be selected to be part of the photo album. They can be photographs of past trees at the festival or a favorite photo of your tree at home. It must be in jpeg format and submitted by November 16th to acmuseum@allencountymuseum.org with C-T-F in the subject line. Organizers understand this will not be the same as visiting the festival in person, but it is something.
Allen County Museum Director Amy Craft explains, “It’s certainly not going to even replace what the festival means to the community. But our goal was really to keep it in the forefront of everybody’s mind to be able to come back the following year and keep it strong.”
They ask that you also include your family name, group, business, or organization with the submission. You can find out more at allencountymuseum.org. The Children’s Garden next to the museum will be decorated in conjunction with the online exhibit. Both will be visible starting December 2nd through the holiday season.