Allen County officials are being diligent when it comes to spending any of the federal CARES Act money they have received.
The county was issued 5.2-million dollars to cover any expenses due to the COVID-19 virus. The requirement of use for the funding has been changing since its issuance. The Allen County Auditor says they have been getting a good number of requests from departments and they have used about 2-million dollars so far. Purchasing items such as computers, PPEs, sanitizing equipment, cruisers, and now have approved public safety payroll expenses to be eligible.
Allen County Auditor Rachael Gilroy explains how they go about deciding what can be covered with CARES dollars, “Every request is pretty intensely scrutinized to make sure it’s even meeting the criteria have. Because we all know this is going to be audited when we’re done, and we need to make sure we’re spending it wisely and in the best manner possible.”
Gilroy says they will use all the 5-point 2 million by the December 30th deadline to make sure Allen County is safe and prepared for what COVID-19 may have in store as time goes on.