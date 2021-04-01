Allen County Public Health now able to be reimbursed for mass vaccination clinic costs

As the mass vaccination site is fully operational in Lima there are some housekeeping issues that are now being addressed.
The federal government is providing the vaccine and syringes free of charge but there are items needed that are not being supplied by the government, but they are offering to reimburse counties for the cost. FEMA is encouraging counties to apply for public assistance dollars to help with medical supplies, medical waste disposal, and even computers being used to register people.
Allen County Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn explains, “Allen County Public Health did apply for some funds and we have about $176,000 obligated. It is a reimbursement-based grant so these are for expenses we will incur for our vaccine clinics of those expenses in for reimbursements.”
The clinics are expected to run for about eight weeks.