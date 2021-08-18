The Center for Disease Control has made its recommendations for “booster” shots for all Americans.
They have been going over data from studies of vaccinated individuals and the rate of COVID-19 cases among them. Health officials say the vaccine is working to keep most breakthrough cases at a lesser severity and say the best protection is the vaccine. While numbers of cases do continue to rise, Allen County Public Health is preparing to follow CDC guidelines about providing the booster shot.
ACPH Emergency Planner Brandon Fischer explains, “As more time passes and more studies are conducted, we’ll have a better idea in the next month. At the health department, we’re starting the planning process of how do we provide vaccines out to the community that we got our first doses out to and then take care of everyone else.”
The booster shot will be the same vaccine that you originally received either Pfizer or Moderna. There has been no word on a Johnson and Johnson booster. A tentative date of September 20th has been mentioned by the CDC that booster shots would be available to better protect against the Delta variant.