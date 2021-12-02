Allen County Public Health preparing for revenue shortfalls due to COVID-19

When the pandemic hit in 2019, Allen County Public Health had to shuffle departments to make sure they had enough staff meeting the needs that were happening.
Thursday, the health commissioner met with Allen County Commissioners about a shortfall in revenues they are anticipating in 2022. The Ohio Revised Code requires the department to base fees on the amount that we’re completed 2 years prior. That means 2022 is based on 2020 numbers. The year that they discontinued restaurant licensing inspections and the children medical handicapped service which could cause a $153,000 revenue loss combined. They are also asking for a one-time amount of $72,000 to replace their computer system.
Allen County Health Commissioner Brandon Fischer says, “We’re looking at upgrading our electronic medical records system to allow them to be more user friendly for our staff. But also, more customer-friendly for members of the community when they try to get their vaccine records potentially allow for mobile communication with our staff.”
The new computer system would be a one-time investment of $72,000. The Allen County Public Health is requesting just over $225,000 for the American Rescue Plan dollars coming to the region. Commissioners requested that the health department present this request to the City of Lima and Townships in the county as the health department serves all residents and the cost should be shared across the board.