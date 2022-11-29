Allen County Regional Airport Unveils Recent Improvements in Open House

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Tuesday was a big day for the Allen County Regional Airport as airport officials presented finalized projects to community leaders.

Since 2016, the airport has pursued numerous projects to sustain and enhance aviation operations. Recently, the airport completed a multi-million dollar major lighting project that replaced all runway and taxiway edge lights, runway end lights, and Runway 10 PAPI lights with new LED lights in addition to replacing the runway and taxiway guidance signs with new LED signs. With these renovations and many other completed projects, airport officials are looking ahead to the future.

