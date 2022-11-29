Allen County Regional Airport Unveils Recent Improvements in Open House

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Tuesday was a big day for the Allen County Regional Airport as airport officials presented finalized projects to community leaders.
Since 2016, the airport has pursued numerous projects to sustain and enhance aviation operations. Recently, the airport completed a multi-million dollar major lighting project that replaced all runway and taxiway edge lights, runway end lights, and Runway 10 PAPI lights with new LED lights in addition to replacing the runway and taxiway guidance signs with new LED signs. With these renovations and many other completed projects, airport officials are looking ahead to the future.
"So, the main idea is to increase safety, so a better, more visible runway at night- a safer runway. It brings us up to the modern standards. It's what pilots expect, and corporate pilots and corporate charter pilots coming in would expect. We're just continually improving our infrastructure around here. Everything else was over 30-years-old and failing and problematic, so this would be a big workload off airport staff," says Josh Tattrie, Airport Manager, Allen County Regional Airport.
Some additional projects completed since 2016 include purchasing aircraft de-icing services, repaving and grooving Runway 10/28, installing an electrical vault so electricity can travel to the field, and milling and filling the entire apron.