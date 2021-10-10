Allen County Regional Planning looking for additional public input for the City of Lima's 20 Comprehensive Plan

Work is progressing on the master plan that will lead Lima forward in the next 20 years.
The Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission is heading up the first comprehensive plan for the city of Lima since the 1960’s. The plan is designed as a vision for the future of Lima. An online survey was just completed to see what desires and goals residents see for the city. The commission is now asking for more input from the community to assist in creating the baseline for future decision making by local government.
Regional Planning Executive Director Shane Coleman adds, “We nee input. We’re trying to devise some objectives and some goals and pathways to a better Lima. So were going to look at a variety of things.”
Some of those being housing and land use. There will be 2 meetings for the public to come and comment on what they would like to see for the future of Lima. The first on October 14th at Lima Senior and the second October 26th at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center.