Allen County residents making healthier lifestyle choices

It has been a decade since Activate Allen County was formed and it has been making a difference in the health of residents ever since.
Activate Allen County is getting ready for their annual meeting to report on how county residents, businesses, and organizations have been making healthier choices. From becoming tobacco-free to healthy food choices available at corner markets, each little step helps. Activate representatives say by all working together Allen County has become more active.
Kayla Monfort, co-director of Activate Allen County explains, “We are in a much better place to where we were 10 years ago. We do see a lot of great statistics as far as obesity numbers trending down. We’re seeing more collaborative efforts which is really huge win for us because we do want to work together instead of in silos. So, as we have Activate Allen County as a health collaborative, we’ve seen many partners come to the table.”
The annual meeting will be virtual with Facebook live on Tuesday, December 15th. The public is invited to attend. You can R-S-V-P by clicking on upcoming events at Activate Allen County’s Facebook page and by doing so you are eligible for prizes.