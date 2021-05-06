Allen County residents show support for school funding formula

A group of concerned parents, teachers, and Lima officials gathered in a zoom meeting Thursday evening to discuss the fair school funding formula.
According to the group, Ohio has had a problem getting school funding right for almost the past 30 years. Now, House Bill 305 sits in the senate with the aim of revamping the funding process and creating a formula that would use several factors in determining how much state funding each school gets.
The current system, they say, doesn’t take into account what each individual school needs, and it relies too heavily on property taxes.
Stephen Dyer, the communications and government relations director for OEA says, “We’re asking folks to stand up for the fair school funding plan to fix education funding once and for all so that all of our kids, no matter where they live, what they look like, have a chance to succeed in the 21st century and this is the plan that lets us get here.”
The bill would base funding on things like needs for teachers, support staff, school nurses, and mental health services, and of course students. The Senate will be voting on the bill by the end of the month.