The Allen County Regional Transit Authority is in the process of beginning a search for a new executive director.
The board of trustees accepted the resignation of Sheila Haney as she has left for another job. Right now the RTA has two interim co-directors in Brian Wildermuth and Karen Garland. The board president said the plan is to first look locally for candidates before expanding the search outside Allen County. Last spring, voters helped pass a sales tax levy for the RTA that has helped them return previous services and start new ones.
"There's not a deadline at this point," said Holly Rex, board of trustees president. "This agency is running well. The services to the residents of Allen County have continued. Karen and Brian are doing an excellent job as well as the rest of the folks here. So, it doesn't have to be something that's immediate, but we will be doing something shortly."
The board meeting also revealed that RTA hopes to have night routes return by early September.