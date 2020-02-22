The beloved mascots of Allen County battled head to head at the Allen County Mascot Olympics in Elida.
Mascots are usually the ones doing the cheering, but for the first ever Allen County Mascot Olympics, they’re being cheered on. Fans packed the stands at the Elida Fieldhouse to cheer on their favorite mascot to hopefully take home the gold
It’s all of the mascots you know and love under one roof battling it out. It was a test of true strength, agility, and determination. The mascots competed in four different events to determine who was the true champion. The fans eagerly watched from the sidelines and hoped that their mascot’s hard work and training had paid off.
Callie Carter, a student at Allen East says, “Oh we’re so prepared, we’ve been preparing for two years.”
Sydnie Mcgue, a student at Elida says, “The Wild Cat has been training months and months for this and it’s definitely showing, she’s just racking up the points on the scoreboard.”
Each of the mascots had to raise at least $200 to compete and all proceeds go toward St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Matt Treglia, the Sheriff of Allen County says he wanted to give back to an organization near and dear to him while also getting the community involved.
“We’re all about competitiveness at the sheriff’s office and just to get the mascots involved, to get the kids involved here, we think it’s really good for everybody,” says Treglia.
The mascots weren’t the only ones who were in competition, as the fans were able to determine who won the spirit award. The fans were encouraged to donate change to their mascot’s bucket and the mascot with the heaviest bucket won.
The Delphos Jefferson Wildcat came in 3rd place but also locked in the Spirit Award with 27lbs and 5oz of change in their bucket.
A shootout was played between Elida’s Thor and Allen East’s Thunder to break a tie for first place with Allen East coming out on top.