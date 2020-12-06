Allen County Sheriff’s office closes in-person services

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office will be limiting services for the next couple of months as a precaution to the rising COVID-19 cases in the area. 

Starting Monday, December 7th, the walk-in records bureau will be closed to the public until at least February. If you’re in need of any records, you will be able to call or email the communications bureau to get them. The CCW office will be seeing clients by appointment only at this time as well. 

The change comes after multiple warnings issued by health agencies from the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. In February, the Sheriff’s office will re-evaluate the closures and make changes if necessary.

Records can be obtained via the Communications Bureau at 419-227-3535 or records@acso-oh.us.

The CCW Office can be contacted at 419-993-1412 or rcasady@acso-oh.us

 

