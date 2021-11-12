The Allen County Sheriff’s Detectives are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting at the Gatehouse apartment complex Thursday night. Just before 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call of shots fired. When they got to the complex, they found one person who had head injury from bullet. The victim was taken to Mercy Health with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies found a loaded handgun and three vehicles were also hit by gunshots. Detectives are looking for a black male, who is around 5’10” tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He was last seen running from the area on foot. Unfortunately, the shooting last night is just more of what the Allen County Sheriff’s office is seeing this year. They are investigating a significant increase in shootings that have happened outside of the Lima City limits and sheriff’s officials want people to put down the guns before they make a bad decision that could change many peoples’ lives.
“I would hope with the success rate of our police department, the Lima Police Department, Juergen Waldick’s office, you should know if you are going to pull the trigger on someone 99.5% chance that you will spend next 20 to 25 years of your life n prison in this county. I hope you would think about that,” says Major Andre McConnahea of the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
If you have information about this shooting you are asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office 419-227-3535.
Media Release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office
On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at approximately 6:23pm Allen County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired at Gatehouse Square Apartments the 2200 block of North Cable Road. Upon arrival deputies located a victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center for what is being considered a nonlife-threatening injury.
During the investigation a loaded handgun was located, three vehicles were discovered to have been shot, and multiple gun shell casings were recovered.
The suspect is a black male, 5’ 10”, 180 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen fleeing the area on foot. The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Don Geiger at 419-227-3535.