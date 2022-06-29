Media release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol
Spencer Township – The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred on West Union Rd. east of Kill Rd. that resulted in fatal injury.
On June 28, 2022, at approximately 8:31 P.M. troopers received a report of a rollover crash involving one vehicle. A 1973 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Caden D. Meyer, age 18, of Spencerville, OH was traveling west on West Union Rd. when the vehicle partially went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle re-entered the roadway and then went off the left side of the roadway where it overturned. The vehicle came to final rest on the driver’s side on the south side of the roadway.
Mr. Meyer was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene by Allen County Coroner Investigator Aaron Cunningham. He was transported by H&H Funeral Services to Weber Funeral Home in Delphos. Mr. Meyer was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol or drug use are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
Assisting troopers on scene was the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Spencerville EMS, H&H Funeral Services and the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.
With the upcoming holiday celebrations, the Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to designate a sober driver, wear a properly adjusted seatbelt and avoid any distractions while driving.
