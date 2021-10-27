Allen County remains high for transmission of COVID-19. The Allen County Health Department says the county is still six times the rate considered to be high, with 628 cases per 100,000 residents. Health Commissioner Brandon Fischer says the daily number of new cases has remained constant the past couple of weeks.
“We are looking about 45 to 50 new cases coming in and being reported every day in Allen County,” says Brandon Fischer, Allen County Health Commissioner. “We are seeing a lot of people still remain hospitalized in our local hospitals, seeing at least 70 people per day in the hospital with COVID-19, a lot of them in serious condition. If you expand that beyond Allen County we are over 100 patients in our regional hospitals around Allen County.”
Allen County Public Health is offering booster shots for all three vaccines. On Monday, they did over 160 booster doses. Shots will be given Mondays and Fridays from 9 am to 3 pm at the former Elder-Beerman. To make an appointment log on https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.