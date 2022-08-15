As summer break comes to a close, the time has come for local schools, parents, and students to prepare for the upcoming school year!

The Allen East Local School District hosted their annual Open House Monday Afternoon from 4 PM to 6 PM. Students visited campus to pick up their school schedules, test out their locker combinations, meet their teachers, and to familiarize themselves with their surroundings before the start of another school year. Even though the classrooms were empty for summer break, the summer has been bustling with activity for Allen East with several ongoing projects.

