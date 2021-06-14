The Allen County Sheriff's Office needs the public’s help in finding a bank robber they have released pictures from security camera footage of the suspect that robbed the chase bank on Harding Highway just before noon on Saturday, June 12th, 2021.
The man came in a handed the teller a note demanding money and then left the bank on foot. Law enforcement searched the area but could not locate him. This is the second bank robbery in the Lima area in a week and a half. The Lima Police Department is investigating a bank robbery at the State Bank on June 4th. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kirk at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 419-993-1431 or 419-905-5212 or Detective Hanjora at 419-905-6499.
Media Release from Allen County Sheriff’s Office 6/14/2021: On Saturday, June 12, 2021, The Allen County Sheriff’s Office responded to Chase Bank (1799 Harding Hwy) in reference to an active robbery complaint.
Upon arrival, employees stated that at approximately 11:47 A.M. an unknown, white male entered the business wearing a camo hat, black mask, and an Ohio State t-shirt. The male approached the bank teller and handed a note demanding money. The male then fled the area with undisclosed amount of money.
