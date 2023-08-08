Allen Soil and Water District gives public an idea what they are doing in the county

BATH TWP, ALLEN COUNTY (WLIO) - The Allen Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual meeting shows county residents the good work they are doing. The event gave the public an opportunity to meet the staff, tour the facility, and enjoy a cookout. They also had a vote to fill two positions on their volunteer board which helps oversee the direction of the conservation district in Allen County.
“The things that they decide on are the different issues we have,” says Casey Heilman, District Administrator, Allen Soil and Water Conservation District. “Maybe drainage projects, if we need to raise or prices of our rain barrels, or participating in our different educational programs. They also oversee our staff, which is wonderful to have our board of supervisors to help with those decisions.”
The district takes their message to the public to teach people about the things they can do around their own home or business to promote conservation.
“I always like to say, starting young but also reaching those old people. Those older students as call them, is very very important,” says Lydia Archambo, Storm Water Coordinator for the Allen Soil and Water Conservation District. “Because getting those messages out there and making sure they know that our water ways are all connected is just so incredibly profound, that all of these concepts can get told at such a young age and they get to grow up knowing all this.”
If you want to learn more about how to book a talk or about the rebate programs, they have for rain barrels or for planting trees call the Allen Soil and Water Conservation District 419-222-6846.