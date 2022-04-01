It’s a commodity that the West Ohio Food Bank doesn’t see very often but today they received a large donation of them.
Personal hygiene items. American Electric Power donated sixteen pallets of toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and sanitizer. A-E-P representatives say one of their core giving areas is basic human needs such as food, clothing, and shelter. While dealing wit the pandemic these cleaning items became a basic need and were in short supply. Now that the pandemic has eased up the company wanted to support the communities in which they provide services.
John Recker, AEP Ohio Customer & External Affair Manager adds, “We were left with quite a bit of excess inventory of those sorts of items. We got together, talked about it, brainstormed, and said you know these are items that we think the food banks could really benefit from. So, we decided to donate those items to four of the food banks across AEP Ohio’s service area.”
CEO for the West Ohio Food Bank Tommie Harner says, “This can go out to community distributions and our partner agencies. So, they also service the clients the same as we are, so we’ll offer this to them first and then what’s left we’ll provide through our community distributions.”
You can find out more about the food bank distributions and partner agencies on their website.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.