The rise of coronavirus cases around the country and a potentially active hurricane season has the American Red Cross concerned about people giving blood. The blood shortage that started before the pandemic continues and the Red Cross is looking for a few volunteers to lend an arm to save a life. In recent weeks, the organizations has seen blood donor turn out drop ten percent while hospital demand continue to be larger than the donations coming in. The red cross is taking all the safety measures needed for people donating blood and the are urging people to consider giving of their time to help others.
“We can’t prevent disasters as we just seen,” says Olivia Lusher, Ex. Dir. Northeast Indiana Red Cross. “We can’t prevent people in their tragedies, but when we think of blood loss because of emergencies, be of a labored pregnancy or delivery or an accident, you know call to serve, some illnesses require it an there is just many ways that people are impacted and by donating blood you are able to help their quality of life.”
Make a game plan to donate – patients are relying on the kindness of blood and platelet donors for their continued treatment. Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 1-15
OH
Hancock
Findlay
9/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., The University of Findlay, 1000 N. Main St.
9/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hancock County American Red Cross, 125 Fair St.
9/15/2021: 6 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Blanchard Valley Hospital, 1900 S. Main St.
9/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blanchard Valley Hospital, 1900 S. Main St.
_______________
Putnam
Fort Jennings
9/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fort Jennings American Legion, 100 American Legion Drive
_______________
Allen
Lima
9/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Allen County Chapter House Lima, 610 S. Collett Street
9/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Allen County Chapter House Lima, 610 S. Collett Street
_______________
Auglaize
Minster
9/9/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 40 North Main Street
_______________
Defiance
Defiance
9/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital, 1200 Ralston Ave
9/10/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Eagle Post 372, 711 West 2nd Street
_______________
Mercer
Celina
9/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wright State University Lake Campus, 7600 State Route 703
Maria Stein
9/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of St. John, 8608 State Route 119
Rockford
9/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Horizons Community Church, 833 S. Main St.
Saint Henry
9/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 341 W. Main Street
_______________
Williams
Bryan
9/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Brethren Church Bryan, 13050 Williams County C
Montpelier
9/3/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 West Washington
Health insights for donors
At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.
Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.