Today was American Township Cleanup day where the community was invited to safely get rid of big waste items.
The town does it every year the first weekend of June to help their residents with a little bit of spring cleaning. People came with trunk loads of garbage to throw into the giant waste bins free of cost. They also recycled old tires for three dollars a tire, an object that is often found dumped on the side of the road in the town.
Keith Brickner, a city worker for American Township says, “By having the clean up days, it’s just that we don't find it on the sides of the road and we know that it’s properly disposed of rather than ending up in a landfill or other area that it may have some environmental impact with.”
The bins were set up at Elida High School and different businesses in the community helped chip in to cover some ofAme the cost of the waste removal.