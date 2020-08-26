Allen County Prosecutors put an eyewitness to the 2019 murder of Donald Smith on the stand during the second day of the trial against Quintel Estelle. During their testimony, they described Smith getting shot two times by Estelle. Prosecutors say that Estelle and Smith were fighting the night of the shooting and they allege that Smith went back to his car to call 911 and Estelle went into his house and comes back with a gun and shoots Smith. Estelle’s attorney claims that his client shot Smith out of self-defense. We will have more from the trial Wednesday night on Your News Now at 5 and 6 p.m.