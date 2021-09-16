It’s time to get your hands dirty and leave your mark on downtown Lima.
This Saturday, September 18th is the annual chalk walk where you can draw on the sidewalks in and around the downtown area. It’s open to the public and is free. You just have to register online at https://www.visitdowntownlima.com/ to reserve your spot.
DTL Executive Director Shaunna Basinger adds, “Everyone is welcome. All different skill levels. Art is Art. Art is about the passion you put into it. We’re going to hopefully a lot of people who just love what they do and that don’t care whether or not it looks perfect or if people love it. But it’s because they love it and they put their heart into it. That’s what makes it wonderful.”
The chalk walk starts Saturday at 10 am when you can pick up free chalk at ArtSpace/Lima. Judging will start Sunday at 11 am. There are two commissioned artists that will be participating. The public is encouraged to come downtown and see what all the chalk is about.