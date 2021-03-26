It’s an annual Easter season tradition that is coming back with a different look after a year off due to COVID.
The Good Friday Fry will be happening on April 2nd hosted by the Ottawa River Coalition. This year will be a drive-through only event. It will be featuring Alaskan Pollock from Lock Sixteen with all the sides. Organizers hope that it will be as successful as in years past because it is a major source of funding for educational river programs for local students.
Hailey Belisle Executive Director of the Ottawa River Coalition explains, “This is a great way to safely enjoy Good Friday with a tasty meal while also supporting our river education efforts as well as some water quality improvement projects.”
Pre-sale tickets are $10 and available online. At the door, tickets will be $12. It is being held at the Allen County Fairgrounds Youth Activities Building.