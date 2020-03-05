It’s a sure sign of spring as the Allen County Maple Syrup Festival is at hand.
The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District is hosting the “sweet” event this Saturday and Sunday at the McLean Teddy Bear Park on North Dixie Highway. It’s free and those attending will get guided tours that showcase how maple syrup has been produced through the years. Organizers say it’s a great chance to get back outdoors and enjoy the wonders of mother nature.
Park District Deputy Director Tyler Black says, “Everybody’s got cabin fever so they want to get out. It looks like it’s going to be a great weekend weather-wise so we’re really wanting everybody to come out and enjoy a little walk with nature.”
The Maple Festival will be Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. There will taste testing and plenty of maple syrup products for sale.