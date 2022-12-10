Allen Co., OH (WLIO) - People looking to put a train set under the Christmas tree this year, had a one stop shop to make that happen. The National Model Railroad Association Division 3 sponsored a Train Show and Swap Meet at the Allen County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. The annual fundraiser for the association, brought in 50 vendors to sell a variety of sizes of model trains, some of the items are even considered antiques. Organizers say while the train show brings out a lot of nostalgia in people, either remembering playing with trains themselves or of parent or grandparent spending time with their model trains, the hobby can have something for everyone.
“The hobby is quite diverse,” says James Marquardt, Coordinator, Lima Train Show and Swap Meet. “Everybody thinks it is just about running trains. But when you see some of the scenery that people do, some of buildings that people build. The trains all have computers in them now, so if you like computers you can program trains. If you like to run trains, you can do that but there are these other things too.”
Also at the show Saturday, kids had the chance to win their own starter train set, so they could build their own fun with model trains.
