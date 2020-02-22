The Northwest Ohio Literacy Council is using literacy skills in a competitive way to help fundraise for the illiterate.
The annual scrabble tournament has been put on by the Ohio Literacy Council for the past 15 years. Four-person teams pay $20 a player to get a spot at the tournament and try to use their scrabble skills to get the most points. This fundraiser is a part of the council’s mission to teach adults how to read.
Ken Blanchard, the executive director of the Northwest Ohio Literacy Council says, “1 in 6 adults read at a third grade level or below . It’s hard to imagine for those of us who read for a living, read for fun, read to our kids and grandkids, but it’s an issue that cripples an adult.”
The Northwest Ohio Literacy Council also kicked off their other fundraising event today, the purse lottery. To find out how to buy tickets, visit their website at limaliteracy.net.