Another shooting at Marcos bar in Lima leads to one man being hospitalized.
Early Saturday morning just after 2A.M., the Lima Police Department got a call reporting shots fired outside of Markos Sports and Spirits on Main St.. When the police arrived, they found a car had been struck by a bullet.
While continuing to look for more evidence, they were informed of a young man being admitted at Lima memorial for gunshot wounds. 22 year old Marcus Page of Lima was taken to the hospital at that time by an unknown party. The police say they are not aware of Page’s conditions as of now, and the investigation on the shooting continues.