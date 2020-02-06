The Apollo Career Center held their annual all area board meeting to kick off Career Tech Education Month and recognize a few past and present students. The event is a celebration of career technical education, a partnership with 11 member boards, students and alumni.
Apollo Superintendent Keith Horner says we live in a career tech world and many job opportunities are associated with it. "Right now with such a skills gap, the demand is very strong for career technical education and kids that can perform those skills," says Horner.
At the event, two former Apollo students, Bob Wrasman and Paul Conner, were inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame. Apollo Senior and licensed cosmetologist Gina Place was also named the student citizen of the year. She says more people should give the school a try.
"Apollo is really different from any other school. Being at Apollo, the faculty doesn't only care about themselves but they also care about you. They want to see you succeed," says Place.
The award honors long-time board of education member and career-tech advocate Charles M. Hankish, Jr.