Apollo Career Center holds Grandparents Day

Apollo Career Center students had the chance to show off what they're learning Wednesday afternoon.
That was part of Apollo's annual Grandparents Day, where students bring in their grandparents to get a closer look at the different fields of study at the career center. Students from early childhood education to health sciences gave a tour of their classrooms and demonstrated some things that they have been taught while at Apollo, and many of these students and grandparents say that today was a great opportunity for some family time.
"It’s kind of nice to have someone in my family to be able to come and see what I do every day in this new environment that I’m allowed to be in, and just have her support," said Rylee Setzer, a junior at Apollo.
"She’s always been very special to me, so I was pleased to come and visit Apollo," said Karen Dukes, Rylee's grandmother. "It’s my first time here, and I’m very impressed with the classrooms, what they're teaching the kids - I think it’s a first-class education."
The grandparents and students were also able to join in on an ice cream social as part of the event.