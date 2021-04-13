Here's a look at today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for April 13, 2021.
There were no new local deaths reported, but Allen County has 21 new cases, Hancock County went up 18 cases. Auglaize County added 14 more cases and Mercer and Logan Counties have 7 new cases each. Shelby County has 6 more cases, Putnam and Hardin Counties have 4 more each, Van Wert County went up 2 cases and Paulding county did not have any new cases Tuesday.
As for statewide numbers, there were 90 new deaths and 2,340 new cases. 167 people had to be hospitalized and 13 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 985,790 thousand people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.