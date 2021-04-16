Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for April 16, 2021.
Putnam, Shelby, and Hardin Counties all have 1 new death. Hancock County has 11 new cases, Allen County is reporting 9 new cases and Mercer and Shelby Counties have 8 more cases each. Hardin and Logan Counties have 6 new cases each, Putnam County added 5 cases, Auglaize County increased 3 cases, Van Wert County went up 2 cases and Paulding County had 1 new case.
As for statewide numbers, there were 74 more deaths today and 2,003 more cases. 151 people had to be hospitalized and 15 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 991,725 people presumed recovered from the coronavirus.