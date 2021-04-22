Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for April 22, 2021.
Shelby County has 28 more cases, Hancock County went up 15 cases, and Allen County is reporting 13 new cases and Auglaize County increased 7 cases. Hardin and Logan Counties have 4 new cases each. Van Wert County has 2 more and Mercer County had 1 more case. Putnam and Paulding Counties are not reporting any new cases Thursday.
As for statewide numbers, there were 1,789 new cases reported Thursday. 123 people had to be hospitalized and 15 patients were placed in the Intensive Care Unit. The Ohio Department of Health says 1,002,936 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus. Plus, the cases per 100 thousand residents fell from 200 last week to 185.8 this week.