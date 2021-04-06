Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for April 6, 2021.
Shelby County has 1 new death. Hancock County has 16 more cases. Auglaize and Putnam counties have 6 new cases each. Allen and Logan counties are reporting 5 new cases each. Hardin County went up 4 new cases. Mercer and Van Wert counties have 3 new cases each. Paulding has 1 new case and Shelby County isn't reporting any new cases Tuesday.
As for statewide numbers, there are 98 more deaths and 1,871 new cases. 116 people had to be hospitalized and 10 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 974,894 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.