When you think about natural disasters hitting Ohio, you may think about floods, tornadoes, and even the occasional blizzard, but how many would think about earthquakes.
But it happens, a magnitude 4 earthquake hit northeast of Cleveland in the Summer of 2019. Thursday was International ShakeOut Day and emergency management officials are urging people to practice their earthquake drill. If you are not sure what to do during an earthquake, just remember "Drop, Cover, and Hold On."
“In an earthquake, you start to feel that shaking of the ground or the building, it's important right away to drop to the ground and get low and start to move, crawl towards a safe location,” says Tom Berger, Allen County EMA Director. “Then cover your head, neck with your arms, or if you are able to grab a blanket or a pillow or something near you and then get under the something sturdy if you can, and just hold on and wait for the of a shaking to stop.”
An earthquake can last between 30 and 50 seconds. Berger recommends you develop a plan like you would for tornadoes or other natural disasters.