The road to recovery is difficult but you don’t have to walk it alone as there are many services to assist you.
Today, August 31st is ‘International Overdose Awareness Day” and Brightview Lima Addiction Treatment Center held a ”Care and Carry” event that provided individuals with Narcan and instruction on how to use it to save a life. Several social service agencies were on hand with information about their programs helping those struggling with addiction.
Northwest Ohio Area Relations Coordinator for Thrive Peer Support Shawn Pasch explains, “You don’t have to do this by yourself. Your recovery is your responsibility, but I can walk this journey with you. You don’t have to do it alone. These agencies that are here can assist in your recovery. And trust is not really a prevalent word in our vocabulary. So, you know we have to build that trust with that individual that is thinking recovery which is sometimes difficult to do.”
Those attending on Tuesday signed flags in memory of those who lost their lives to addiction and to some who are still in the battle. Brightview will see walk-ins from 8 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday. They are located at 1505 North Cole Street Lima, OH 45801.