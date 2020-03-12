Area Agency on Aging 3 Urging Older Adults to Stay Home
Senior Farmers’ Market Applications Postponed Indefinitely
Lima, OH (3.12.2020) – The Area Agency on Aging 3 is urging Older Adults, people with compromised immune systems, and those that are considered to be in a fragile state to stay at home during this time. With the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the announcements from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, AAA3 has suspended the distribution of the Senior Farmers’ Market applications indefinitely, along with suspending the DISH Program (Senior Dining Program), and all Health Education classes effective Monday, March 16, 2020.
“We are trying to take care of team members at the Area Agency on Aging 3, by doing so we can therefore better take care of those that we serve. By limiting the people coming into the agency and the face-to-face contact that we have, we hope to be able to assist in keeping the older adult population safe from the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” CEO Jacqi Bradley stated regarding these decisions.
The Area Agency on Aging 3 will also be limiting the amount of team members on site at the 2423 Allentown Road, Lima location and will be focusing on doing home and wellness visits via telephonic means.
Due to the increased vulnerability of Older Adults and those with compromised immune systems, it is very important to remain diligent and do our best to look after the older generation. The Area Agency on Aging 3 urges family, friends, and neighbors to check on their older relations, friends, and neighbors. A simple phone call is all it takes to make sure they have the things they need.
Once again, it is important to stay home and limit yourself to contact with others if you are felling under the weather. Governor Mike DeWine stated if you have a family member that is ill you should treat as thought you are as well.
Once a decision is made to resume normal operations and once again distribute the Senior Famers’ Market applications the local media will be notified as well as published through the Agency’s website at www.aaa3.org and on our Facebook page.
