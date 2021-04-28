Area high schoolers honored by Lima Noon Optimists

The Lima Noon Optimists honored local high schoolers Wednesday afternoon with their annual Youth Appreciation Week program.

Area high schoolers honored by Lima Noon Optimists

12 area juniors and seniors were nominated by their schools and organizations for this recognition. They were honored at the Optimist meeting for their efforts as leaders, volunteers, and serving as a positive role model for others.

Area high schoolers honored by Lima Noon Optimists

This is a longtime program for the Lima Noon Optimists, and those with the club say that these students deserve an extra thank you after all of their hard work.

"Too many times they’re doing their homework, and they’re getting these great grades, but maybe they don’t get all the recognition, so this is our way of saying that we see them," said Cindy Nelson, youth appreciation chair for the Lima Noon Optimists. "We just want to honor that achievement that they have done, and really recognize that they put in a lot of extra work and that we appreciate it."

Here's a list of this year's nominees and the schools/organizations who nominated them:

Tyler Arheit - Allen County 4H

Addison Jones - Allen County Fair and Allen East High School

Trenton Stout - Apollo Career Center

Sara Watkins - Bath High School

Thomas Williamson - Elida High School

Lucas Prichard - Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Anna Delamotte - Lima Central Catholic

Zachary Zwiebel - Lima Senior High School

Lily Floyd - Perry High School

Ryan Zheng - Shawnee High School

Trace Wilson - Spencerville High School

Aubree Linhart - Temple Christian School 

 

Tags

Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

Hello! I am the weekend anchor as well as a reporter for Your News Now! You can reach me with news tips (or just to say hello!) at khonigford@wlio.com.