They always seem to go hand in hand, a Winter storm coming and a run on groceries. Holly Geaman has the story of people getting prepared for the predicted storm.
Steve Gilroy is the store manager at Save A Lot and says, “We did have a full semi-truck of groceries come in today. Normally we only get a half a truck but we ordered up a full semi.”
Getting prepared for a winter storm rush isn’t anything new for “Save A Lot” store manager Steven Gilroy. He was working in the grocery business during the Blizzard of 78. Not only do you need to be prepared with products but also with employees.
Gilroy adds. “So, we changed our schedules. We made sure that we have plenty of coverage.”
Customers are coming in to get stocked up with specific items.
Renea Perry was shopping today, “I’m getting bread. I’m trying to get some bread before the storm hits.”
Gilroy also adds, “We do have plenty in the building at the moment. Milk, bread, potato chips, pop. I mean all the basics people seem to want on these days.”
But for some people, they drove a distance to find the foods they were hunting for.
Robert Flynn drove from Van Wert to shop, “To make sure I’ve got everything I need for this storm I had to travel a little bit for it so.” We asked him if he was finding it hard to find the things he needed, and he responded, “Um at home, yeah, here in Lima, not so much. But you get in the smaller communities it is getting a little more scarce.”
Gilroy again, “We don’t want to short anybody. We want to make sure everybody can get what they need. It may not be the exact loaf of bread but they're going to get a loaf of bread. It may not be the exact gallon of milk they want but they’ll have a gallon of milk.”
While we don’t know the exact amount that Mother Nature is going to bring us being prepared is the best way to go.
